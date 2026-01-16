BJP To Name New Party President on Jan 20, Nitin Nabin To Take Top Seat

Polling will be held if needed on January 20, and an official announcement of the name of the new BJP national president will be made the same day.

Outlook News Desk
Nitin Nabin in Puducherry
BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, second left, with Puducherry Home Minister Arumugam Namassivayam, left, and state BJP president VP Ramalingam, right, during a roadshow, in Puducherry. State BJP in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, back right, is also seen. | Photo: PTI
  • The BJP on Friday announced the schedule to elect its national president on January 20.

  • Union Health Minister J P Nadda has been holding the post of the BJP national president since 2020.

  • Nitin Nabin, 45, all set to take over, has served as a minister in the Bihar government twice.

The BJP, on Friday, announced the schedule to elect its national president, stating that the nominations for the post will be filed on January 19 and the name of the new National President will be announced the next day.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has been holding the post of the BJP national president since 2020.

The organisational poll schedule was released by BJP national returning officer K Laxman who said, "Polling will be held if needed on January 20, and an official announcement of the name of the new BJP national president will be made the same day,"

Nitin Nabin, 45, the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, represents the Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served as a minister in the Bihar government twice and has also worked extensively for Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

"He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come," PM Narendra Modi had said of Nabin.

With inputs from PTI.

