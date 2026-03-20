IPL 2026: England All-Rounder Sam Curran Ruled Out Of The Entire Season Due To Suspected Groin Injury

Summary of this article
England all-rounder Sam Curran ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2026
Curran has a suspected groin injury
Rajasthan Royals exploring replacement options
England all rounder Sam Curran is all set to miss the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season for the Rajasthan Royals due to a suspected groin injury. Curran becomes the 2nd player to get ruled out entirely from the tournament after Australia's Nathan Ellis, who has suffered a hamstring injury.
The Rajasthan Royals franchise is now looking for potential replacements for Sam Curran. It would have been the Englishman's 7th season in the IPL and first-ever for the inaugural champions.
Sam Curran was traded to Rajasthan from the Chennai Super Kings last year before the mini auction along with Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for long-time RR servant Sanju Samson.
Sam Curran was an integral part of England's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign where the Three Lions' journey ended in the semi-final against the eventual champions India. The all-rounder had amassed 98 runs and scalped 9 wickets in the 20-team tournament .
The 27-year-old all-rounder, who has previously represented Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, and was the most expensive buy ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League season at Rs 18.5 crore, has been sidelined by injury.
Curran, who played for Chennai Super Kings in 2020 and 2021 and rejoined the side ahead of last season for INR 2.4 crores, finished the 2025 campaign with 114 runs and a single wicket in 5 matches.
In fact, former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji had expressed surprise that Rajasthan Royals did not appoint either of the experienced Ravindra Jadeja or Sam Curran as captain, opting instead for Riyan Parag as skipper.
Rajasthan Royals could be exploring several options to replace Curran. Apart from Jadeja, the franchise also has all-rounder Donovan Ferreira, a big-hitting batter who can contribute with handy off-spin.
Overall in his IPL career, Sam Curran has scored 997 runs at an average of 24.93. With the ball, Curran has scalped 59 wickets with a best of 4/11 in 64 matches.
Indian Premier League 2026: Rajasthan Royals Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Singh, Riyan Parag (C), Ravindra Jadeja (Traded from CSK), Sam Curran ✈️ (Traded from CSK), Donovan Ferreira (Traded from DC), Yudhvir Singh Charak, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma and Vignesh Puthur.