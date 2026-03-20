IPL 2026: England All-Rounder Sam Curran Ruled Out Of The Entire Season Due To Suspected Groin Injury

England's Sam Curran during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

England's Sam Curran during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil