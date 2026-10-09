JNU fired Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations.
The university’s Internal Committee recommended major punishment based on its findings.
Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit ordered the professor’s removal from service with immediate effect.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment, following an inquiry by the university’s Internal Committee (IC).
In an order dated 9 October 2026, Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said Akoijam’s dismissal would take effect immediately. Akoijam is a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences.
The Internal Committee recommended major punishment following its inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations. The university said the decision was taken after following due process and considering the available facts and the committee’s report.
“Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee (IC), the punishment of dismissal from the services of the University is hereby imposed on Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences of the University, with immediate effect,” the order stated.
The order cited UGC reference F.91-1/2013 (TFGS)/10(1) and invoked Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.
Who is Angomcha Bimol Akoijam?
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is a professor, filmmaker and Congress MP from Inner Manipur in Manipur. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 general elections. He holds a PhD in Psychology from the University of Delhi and has worked at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for the Study of Social Systems. His academic interests include social and political psychology, identity politics, conflict, minority rights, gender relations and cultural studies.