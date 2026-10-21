Kerala To Seek Centre's Assistance For Key Development Projects In State Capital

P
PTI
Published at:

State seeks Central support to fast-track major infrastructure, connectivity, and urban development projects in Thiruvananthapuram

image Prefer on Google
Kerala Government
Kerala Government Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Kerala plans to request central assistance to fast-track major infrastructure development in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • Key focus areas include land acquisition for airport expansion, port development, and coastal erosion control.

  • Proposals also cover modernizing drainage networks and enhancing water storage capacities in the capital.

Kerala will seek the Centre's support to fast-track major infrastructure and development projects in the state capital, including the expansion of the airport, Vizhinjam port-related initiatives and urban infrastructure upgrades, following discussions between Transport Minister C P John and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

The meeting focused on expediting projects requiring central assistance and resolving issues that need intervention at the state and national levels, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Among the key demands discussed were income tax exemption for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), utilisation of Sagarmala funds for Vizhinjam port and rehabilitation measures related to the port project.

The meeting also discussed securing central funds for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and submitting proposals under the Urban Challenge Fund, it said.

The acquisition of the remaining 22 acres required for the expansion of Thiruvananthapuram airport, resolution of issues concerning the state's mining corridor and the renovation of Akkulam Lake were among the other priorities identified.

The state will also seek central assistance for measures to prevent coastal erosion and modernise the drainage system in the city.

Related Content
Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights - null
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge - null
Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar - ECI; Representative image
Virat Kohli arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday, September 23. - | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Other proposals to be taken up with the Centre include increasing the storage capacity of the Peppara dam, securing central assistance for the National Waterway, developing Vizhinjam and Valiyathura ports, and establishing green fuel bunkering facilities at ports in Thiruvananthapuram, it said.

The meeting also discussed setting up multi-modal logistics parks and constructing the Melarannoor railway overbridge.

Tharoor will raise the demands requiring central intervention by the Union government. The possibility of extending assistance to KSRTC from the MP Local Area Development Scheme funds was also discussed.

The meeting further explored the possibility of establishing a Tata hospital using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

District Collector K S Anju also attended the meeting, the statement added.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories