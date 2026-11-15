India Clinch Series 3-1 After Thrilling 22-Run Win Over New Zealand In 5th ODI

P Photo Webdesk 15 November 2026 5:46 pm Published at: 15 November 2026 5:32 pm Updated on:

India pulled off a thrilling 22-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday to clinch the five-match series 3-1. Put in to bat, India suffered a top-order collapse, losing Rohit Sharma (7), Ruturaj Gaikwad (18), and Virat Kohli (5) cheaply. Counterattacking knocks of 46 apiece from Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan—alongside a vital 26-run last-wicket stand between Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj—lifted India to 209 all out in 42.1 overs. Mitchell Santner (3/47) and Jacob Duffy (3/60) starred with the ball for the hosts. In reply, New Zealand struggled against India's disciplined bowling. Dean Foxcroft top-scored with 31, but Arshdeep Singh (3/30), Mohammed Siraj (2/50), and Axar Patel (2/28) dismantled the chase, dismissing the Kiwis for 187 in 48.1 overs.