India Clinch Series 3-1 After Thrilling 22-Run Win Over New Zealand In 5th ODI

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India pulled off a thrilling 22-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday to clinch the five-match series 3-1. Put in to bat, India suffered a top-order collapse, losing Rohit Sharma (7), Ruturaj Gaikwad (18), and Virat Kohli (5) cheaply. Counterattacking knocks of 46 apiece from Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan—alongside a vital 26-run last-wicket stand between Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj—lifted India to 209 all out in 42.1 overs. Mitchell Santner (3/47) and Jacob Duffy (3/60) starred with the ball for the hosts. In reply, New Zealand struggled against India's disciplined bowling. Dean Foxcroft top-scored with 31, but Arshdeep Singh (3/30), Mohammed Siraj (2/50), and Axar Patel (2/28) dismantled the chase, dismissing the Kiwis for 187 in 48.1 overs.

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India won by 22 runs
Indian team pose for a photo after their win during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Mohammed Siraj IND vs NZ
India's Mohammed Siraj, center, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Mitchell Santner NZ vs IND
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner makes a run during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Kristian Clarke NZ vs IND
New Zealand's Kristian Clarke plays a shot during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Nick Kelly IND vs NZ
New Zealand's Nick Kelly is bowled during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ Dean Foxcroft
New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft is bowled during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Arshdeep Singh IND vs NZ
India's Arshdeep Singh is bowled during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Ishan Kishan IND vs NZ
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Shreyas Iyer IND vs NZ
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Axar Patel IND vs NZ
India's Axar Patel plays a shot during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Jacob Duffy NZ vs IND
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy bowls during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th ODI
New Zealand celebrates the wicket of India's Ruturaj Gaikwad during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Virat Kohli IND vs NZ
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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Rohit Sharma IND vs NZ
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP

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