Tiger Woods Freed On Bail Hours After Land Rover Accident And DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods was granted bail after spending eight hours in jail on suspicion of DUI, following a high‑speed crash in Florida where officials said he showed signs of impairment but no alcohol use

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Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Land Rover accident bail update
The Martin County Sheriff's Office welcome sign is displayed outside Friday, March 27, 2026 | Photo: AP/Jim Rassol
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  • Tiger Woods was arrested Friday after his Land Rover clipped a truck and rolled onto its side in Jupiter Island, Florida

  • Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods showed signs of impairment, though a Breathalyzer test showed no alcohol

  • Florida law required Woods to spend at least eight hours in jail before posting bail on late Friday

Tiger Woods was released on bail late Friday, hours after his Land Rover clipped a truck, rolled onto its side and the golfer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, officials said.

Woods had been traveling at “high speeds” on a residential road and after the crash showed “signs of impairment,” Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said, adding that investigators believe he had taken some kind of medication or drug. He described Woods as lethargic and said he agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but he refused a urine test and was arrested.

Florida law required that he spend at least eight hours in jail before he could post bail.

Woods, who was not injured in the crash, had been held separate from others at the jail, Budensiek said.

“He’s not going to be with other inmates that could hurt him or try to capitalize on what he did,” he said. “He’ll pay the price, but he’s not going to pay the price by getting punished in jail.”

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

It was the second time Woods has been arrested for a DUI not as a result of the influence of alcohol. He said he took a bad mix of painkillers when authorities found him in 2017 asleep behind the wheel of his car, the engine still running and its driver’s side damaged. Woods pleaded guilty then to reckless driving.

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President Donald Trump, whose former daughter-in-law is dating Woods, was asked about the golfer when he landed in Miami on Friday afternoon for an investment summit.

“I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty,” Trump said. “Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person. Amazing man. But, some difficulty.”

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. not far from where Woods lives on Jupiter Island.

Budensiek said Woods attempted to pass a pressure cleaner truck while driving on a two-lane road with a 30 mph (48 kph) speed limit. He said authorities could not determine how fast Woods was going.

The Land Rover swerved to avoid a collision as he was passing the truck but clipped the back end of the truck’s trailer, Budensiek said. Woods’ car then rolled onto its driver’s side and he crawled out.

The sheriff said Woods was “cooperative, but he’s not trying to incriminate himself.” He said Woods has the right to refuse the urine test and that authorities “will never get definitive results with what he was impaired on.”

This was the fourth time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed, leading to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation. He also previously sustained multiple injuries to his left knee and his back during his golf career.

Woods returned from multiple back surgeries to win the 2019 Masters for his 15th major. His 82 titles on the PGA Tour is tied for the career record with Sam Snead. Since that LA crash, he has played 11 tournaments without being closer than 16 shots to the winner the four times he was able to finish 72 holes.

Friday’s arrest comes as Woods was trying to decide if he was fit enough to play the Masters, which starts April 9. He also was to be in Augusta, Georgia, on April 5 to unveil a golf course project with Masters chairman Fred Ridley.

Woods also was days away from what was described as a “soft deadline” to decide whether to be the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 matches in Ireland.

Woods, 50, had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery in September.

His last official tournament was the British Open in 2024. Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2025 and that kept him off the course all season even before the back surgery. He managed to play in his indoor TGL golf league on Tuesday night.

He has remained deeply involved in PGA Tour affairs as chair of the Future Competition Committee that is restructuring the model of the tour.

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