Tiger Woods Involved In Rollover Car Crash In Florida: Report

Woods, 50, had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery in September. He had not decided whether he could play in the Masters on April 9-12

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Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club warms up
Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club warms up before their TGL presented by SoFi match against the Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 04, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Golfer Tiger Woods is involved in rollover car crash as per reports in the United States

  • The golfer's manager at Excel Sports has not responded to the news

  • It was the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in Feb 2021

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets.

Authorities said the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. not far from where Woods lives on Jupiter Island. Martin County Fire Rescue said there were no serious injuries, CBS 12 reported.

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a text message seeking information.

It was the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed, leading to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation.

Woods has played 11 tournaments since that 2021 crash, not finishing closer than within 16 shots of the winner the four times he finished 72 holes.

He also was arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 when south Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car that was parked awkwardly with damage to the driver’s side. Woods said he had taken a bad mix of painkillers. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

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Woods won his fifth Masters, and 15th major, in 2019. He has 82 wins on the PGA Tour, tied for the all-time record with Sam Snead.

Woods, 50, had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery in September. He had not decided whether he could play in the Masters on April 9-12.

His last official tournament was the British Open in 2024. Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2025 and that kept him off the course all season even before the back surgery. He managed to play in his indoor TGL golf league on Tuesday night.

He has kept deeply involved in PGA Tour affairs as chairman of the Future Competition Committee that is restructuring the model of the tour.

Woods also faced a soft deadline at the end of the month to decide whether to become U.S. Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 matches in Ireland. Woods was offered the job for the last Ryder Cup and did not turn it down until June. The PGA of America wants a decision much sooner this time.

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