Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charge Following Car Crash In Florida

Tiger Woods showed signs of impairment and was arrested Friday at the scene of a car crash in which he struck another vehicle and rolled his Land Rover, authorities said. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods and the person in the other vehicle were not injured. Woods was able to crawl out of the passenger side of his Land Rover. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. not far from where Woods lives on Jupiter Island. Budensiek said Woods attempted to pass a pressure cleaner truck while driving on a two-land road. He swerved to avoid a collision as he was passing the truck, but clipped the back end of the truck’s trailer. Woods’ vehicle then rolled onto its driver’s side.

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Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Florida.. | Photo: AP/Jason Oteri
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Tiger Woods Florida crash
This photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows skid marks near the overturned vehicle in a rollover crash which involved Tiger Woods in Jupiter Island, Florida. | Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP
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Tiger Woods car accident
This photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows the overturned vehicle in a rollover crash which involved Tiger Woods in Jupiter Island, Florida. | Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP
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Tiger Woods Jupiter Island accident
This photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows skid marks near the overturned vehicle in a rollover crash which involved Tiger Woods in Jupiter Island, Florida. | Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP
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Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Florida. | Photo: AP/Jason Oteri
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This photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows the overturned vehicle in a rollover crash which involved Tiger Woods in Jupiter Island, Florida. | Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP
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Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Florida. | Photo: AP/Jason Oteri
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