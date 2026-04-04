Tiger Woods’ Claims Of ‘Talking To The President’ After Crash Caught On Bodycam

In this image from police body camera video released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods speaks on his cellphone following a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., Friday, March 27, 2026. Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP

In this image from police body camera video released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods speaks on his cellphone following a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., Friday, March 27, 2026. Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP