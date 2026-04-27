Delhi Cop Fires At Delivery Agent, Kills Him, Strikes Another Man

A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot dead a food delivery worker and injured another man after a verbal dispute in Dwarka on Sunday.
The incident took place in the Jafarpur Kalan area of Dwarka. Police said Rupesh, a daily-wage labourer, was hosting a party to celebrate his son’s second birthday, attended by around 20 guests. After the cake-cutting, people began leaving for home.
At about 2am, while some guests waited for cabs, six others remained nearby on two-wheelers, chatting. Police said the accused, Neeraj, a tenant living about 50 metres away, approached the group and started arguing over a minor issue.
During the altercation, Neeraj allegedly opened fire at Pandav Kumar, a food delivery worker seated on a motorcycle, hitting him in the chest. The bullet passed through Pandav and struck Krishna, who was sitting behind him, in the abdomen. Both men were taken to hospital, where Pandav was declared dead. Krishna remains under treatment.
Police identified the accused as Neeraj, a head constable posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell and originally from Rohtak, Haryana. He had reportedly been living alone in Ravta village for the past 15 years.
A case has been registered and Neeraj has been arrested. Further investigation is under way.