Kerala Girl Barred From Wearing Hijab At Church-Run School To Transfer Elsewhere

Family decides not to send student back to St Rita’s Public School; principal says school ready to take her back if she follows rules.

Outlook News Desk
  • Eighth-class student faced stress after being told not to wear a hijab at St Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy.

  • Parents have sought admission for her in another school; management has not contacted them since the row.

  • Principal Sr Heleena Alby said the school will readmit her if she abides by the dress code, adding the matter is before the court.

The parents of a student who was instructed not to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Palluruthy have opted to move the girl to another institution.

The father of the eighth-class student at St Rita’s Public School told PTI that she would not be sent back to the school. "My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn’t want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he said.

He said that the family has approached other schools for admission. "We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he said.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of St Rita’s School have contacted the family since the controversy began. "My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he said.

Citing its dress code guideline, the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, which sparked the argument.

After the parents of the student and others visited the school on October 10 to enquire about the management's position, the school announced a two-day break.

Later, the Kerala High Court ordered that the school be given police protection.

After originally criticising the institution, General Education Minister V Sivankutty later claimed that the matter had been settled amicably.

Recently, he requested that the management abstain from criticising the government and the education department.

Meanwhile, Sister Heleena Alby, Principal of St. Rita’s Public School, said on Friday that the institution is willing to accept the student if she is ready to follow the school’s rules.

Speaking to reporters at the school, Sr Heleena said, "If our student returns adhering to the rules and conditions of the school, we are ready to provide her education and help her complete her studies as promised on the first day. We are wholeheartedly ready for that and hope the best will happen".

The principal declined to take further questions, saying the matter was before the court. "We respect both the court and the government. It will continue so. Please spread cultural harmony, peace and love," she said.

She expressed her gratitude to the Kerala High Court, the school's attorney, Education Minister V Sivankutty, his secretary, the education department, MP Hibi Eden, MLA K Babu, BJP leader Shaun George, a number of Christian organisations, and the leadership of the Kochi Diocese for their assistance.

"It will be difficult for any educational institution to function without the support of the education department," she said.

Sr Heleena said the school provides an “Indian way” of education, blending cultural and traditional values. "Beyond the curriculum, we teach our students the traditions of India and Kerala, the importance of humanity, and the need to protect the environment. We teach them to make India 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' (Better than rest of the world ),” she added.

With PTI inputs.

