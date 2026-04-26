Reservation For Men?: Congress Targets BJP Over Women’s Quota Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joins women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staging a protest near the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on women’s reservation, in New Delhi. | Photo; PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joins women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staging a protest near the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on women’s reservation, in New Delhi. | Photo; PTI