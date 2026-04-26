Reservation For Men?: Congress Targets BJP Over Women’s Quota Bill

Congress spokesperson argued that while the bill promises 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, its rollout is tied to the completion of the next Census and a subsequent delimitation exercise

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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BJP women protest near Rahul Gandhi residence over womens reservation bill
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joins women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staging a protest near the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on women’s reservation, in New Delhi. | Photo; PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Congress alleged BJP’s women’s reservation bill delays implementation, effectively maintaining male dominance in seats.

  • BJP defended the bill as a historic reform, citing procedural requirements like Census and delimitation.

  • The controversy highlights concerns over timelines and actual impact on women’s political representation.

The Indian National Congress has launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that its much-touted women’s reservation legislation would, “in effect”, end up reserving seats for men due to delays and conditional implementation.

Congress spokesperson argued that while the bill promises 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, its rollout is tied to the completion of the next Census and a subsequent delimitation exercise—both of which have uncertain timelines. “By deferring implementation, the BJP is effectively denying women immediate representation while continuing the status quo, which favours male candidates,” the party said.

The legislation, often referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed amid much political celebration, with the BJP projecting it as a landmark step toward gender equality in Indian politics. However, the Congress claims the “fine print” undermines its intent, arguing that without a clear timeline, the promise risks remaining symbolic rather than transformative.

Responding to the criticism, BJP leaders dismissed the allegations as “misleading,” asserting that the bill represents a historic commitment to women’s empowerment and will be implemented in due course following constitutional requirements. The party also accused the Congress of attempting to politicise a progressive reform for electoral gains.

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The debate has reignited questions around the pace of electoral reforms, the role of delimitation, and the sincerity of political parties in advancing women’s representation. While the bill marks a significant legislative milestone, its real-world impact, critics argue, will depend entirely on when—and how—it is brought into force.

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