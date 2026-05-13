Hansi Flick Secures Long-Term Future At Barcelona Amid 100-Point Target

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed he will stay until 2028 with an option for 2029, as the champions chase a 100-point La Liga season.

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
La Liga 2025-26 Hansi Flick Barcelona contract extension details
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick lifts his award to the sky celebrating after defeating Real Madrid 2-0 to win the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hansi Flick agreed to extend his Barcelona contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, with an option for 2029

  • Barcelona yet to officially confirm the deal

  • Flick said he was “really happy” with the extension, calling it “a really good deal” for both sides

Hansi Flick could coach La Liga champion Barcelona until 2029 after announcing he has reached an agreement to extend his contract by at least a year.

Barcelona has not officially announced the contract extension.

Flick also said on Tuesday that Barcelona will try to break the 100-point mark this season by winning its final three league matches. Barcelona reached 91 points with a 2-0 title-retaining victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.

Flick said he was “really happy” about the contract extension to the end of the 2027-2028 season — his current deal was set to end after next season — with an option for both parties to extend it another year.

“They gave me and my team the confidence to work one or two years more,” he said. “I really appreciate it a lot. We go to ’28, and then we see. If everything is right, we make the decision to get one year more. The club has the right, I have the right, and I think it’s a good deal. For me it’s a really good deal.”

Related Content
Barcelona players lift the trophy after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish league title in Barcelona, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico: Hansi Flick's Side Clinch Title Victory As Rashford, Torres Score
Barcelona players lift the trophy after winning the Spanish La Liga El Clasico match against Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish league title in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday. - AP Photo
Barca 2-0 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Rashford, Torres Score As Blaugrana Clinch Title Victory With El Clasico Win
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Raphinha Barcelona celebrate after winning the Spanish La Liga El Clasico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid that makes them Spanish league champions in Barcelona,. - AP Photo
Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Hansi Flick's Side Seal Title Victory With El Clasico Win
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during a La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid in Seville, Spain. - AP Photo
Will Kylian Mbappe Play In Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico?
Related Content

100 points

Barcelona visits Alaves on Wednesday with the 100-point target on its mind.

“The team, and I, want 100 points, and for that we have to win the three games we have left,” Flick said.

‘The right place’

Flick, whose father died ahead of Sunday’s clasico against Madrid, has said before that he doesn’t plan on coaching again after ending his stint with Barcelona.

“Over the last few days they’ve shown me I’m in the right place,” Flick said Tuesday.

He arrived at Barcelona in May 2024 to replace Xavi Hernández. Flick had previously coached Bayern Munich and Germany’s national team.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories