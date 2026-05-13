Hansi Flick Secures Long-Term Future At Barcelona Amid 100-Point Target

Summary of this article
Hansi Flick agreed to extend his Barcelona contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, with an option for 2029
Barcelona yet to officially confirm the deal
Flick said he was “really happy” with the extension, calling it “a really good deal” for both sides
Hansi Flick could coach La Liga champion Barcelona until 2029 after announcing he has reached an agreement to extend his contract by at least a year.
Barcelona has not officially announced the contract extension.
Flick also said on Tuesday that Barcelona will try to break the 100-point mark this season by winning its final three league matches. Barcelona reached 91 points with a 2-0 title-retaining victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.
Flick said he was “really happy” about the contract extension to the end of the 2027-2028 season — his current deal was set to end after next season — with an option for both parties to extend it another year.
“They gave me and my team the confidence to work one or two years more,” he said. “I really appreciate it a lot. We go to ’28, and then we see. If everything is right, we make the decision to get one year more. The club has the right, I have the right, and I think it’s a good deal. For me it’s a really good deal.”
100 points
Barcelona visits Alaves on Wednesday with the 100-point target on its mind.
“The team, and I, want 100 points, and for that we have to win the three games we have left,” Flick said.
‘The right place’
Flick, whose father died ahead of Sunday’s clasico against Madrid, has said before that he doesn’t plan on coaching again after ending his stint with Barcelona.
“Over the last few days they’ve shown me I’m in the right place,” Flick said Tuesday.
He arrived at Barcelona in May 2024 to replace Xavi Hernández. Flick had previously coached Bayern Munich and Germany’s national team.