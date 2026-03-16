Joan Laporta Reelected As FC Barcelona President; Wins 5 More Years At Office After Thousands Vote In Club Election

Joan Laporta, center, reacts as he poses with players Gavi, left, and Ronald Araujo after the voting for the election to be president of FC Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Joan Laporta, center, reacts as he poses with players Gavi, left, and Ronald Araujo after the voting for the election to be president of FC Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)