Outlook Anniversary Issue: Tracing The Memory Of Migration

Roots and Beginnings: The family tree shows the various castes and villages of my ancestors. I researched two contracts of my family members who migrated five generations ago from India to Suriname. The contract of Dhannu reveals that she migrated from the village Basain in the district Banaras in Uttar Pradesh. Her husband, Sukai Gajadien, migrated from the village of Nindaur in Ara district of Bihar

