Airforce, Navy To Place Mega Order for BrahMos Missiles

The IAF and Navy are set to place a major order for BrahMos missiles after their key role in Operation Sindoor.
The supersonic, precision-strike missile was used to hit terror bases and damage Pakistani military infrastructure.
Officials say BrahMos can't be intercepted by current defence systems, highlighting India's growing defence strength.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Navy forces are to place a mega order for the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. This purchase follows heavy damage caused to the Pakistani military infrastructure at the time of Operation Sindoor. The BrahMos missiles played a central role in this military operation.
With the ability to launch from land, the air, or the sea, the BrahMos missile is a powerful and adaptable weapon that can be used for strikes on several fronts. It is well known for its supersonic speed, pinpoint precision, and versatility in a variety of military tasks, having been jointly developed by Russia and India.
According to ANI, top defence sources claimed that a large number of BrahMos missiles for Indian Navy warships and aerial versions for the Air Force were soon to be cleared for procurement in a high-level defence ministry meeting.
The Navy would be using the missiles for equipping its Veer-class warships while the Indian Air Force would be using them to equip its Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighter jet fleet, the sources said.
CNN- News 18 reported that in an exclusive interview with Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Ex DG (BrahMos) DRDO, “Brahmos is a supersonic missile. It cannot be intercepted by the air defence systems of Pakistan and China. It cannot be intercepted by any known Defence system in the world."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently praised the performance of the indigenous weapon systems in the conflict with Pakistan, saying: “During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, especially the Brahmos missiles."
The BrahMos missile was the primary weapon of choice for the Indian Air Force during the initial phase of the conflict, when India launched attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, including the terror headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba in Pakistani Punjab province. The missiles struck targets with remarkable precision.
According to NDTV, the Pakistan Army attempted to strike back, defending the terrorists and their facilities when the BrahMos continued to damage Pakistani air bases.