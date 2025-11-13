IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

Indian Premier League 2026 auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on Dec 16
BCCI officials have decided to keep it overseas for the third straight time
It would be a mini auction following the mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year
The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, as per reports in the media. There was speculations in the recent weeks that the mini-auction could be held in India, but the BCCI officials have decided to keep it overseas for the third straight time.
The 2023 auction was hosted by Dubai, whereas Jeddah in Saudi Arabia played host to the 2024 auction.
The mini-auction will be one-day event, wherein the 10 franchises will look to fix their squads. The IPL franchises have up to November 15 to finalise the player retentions.
Ahead of the retention, Mumbai Indians (MI) have brought in new faces. Six-time champions have roped in local all-rounder Shardul Thakur and West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford for the new season.
Shardul Thakur, who was brought in by the Lucknow Super Giants in the middle of last season for the injured Mohsin Khan, has been traded to Mumbai Indians for his existing fee of 2 crores.
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford, who spent the last two seasons with KKR and Gujarat Titans, has been brought in by MI for his existing fee of 2.6 crores.