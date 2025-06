Cricket

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Crush LSG’s IPL Playoff Hopes With Six-Wicket Win

Lucknow Super Giants’ hopes of making the IPL 2025 playoffs came to an end after a six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Monday. Batting first, LSG put up 205/7, with valuable knocks from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. However, their total proved insufficient as Hyderabad’s batters exploded in response. Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 59 off just 20 balls set the tone, followed by strong contributions from Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Kamindu Mendis, helping SRH complete the chase with 10 balls to spare. The loss wraps up a forgettable campaign for LSG and captain Rishabh Pant, whose record ₹27 crore price tag failed to translate into on-field success.