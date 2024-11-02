Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai

India endured 13 minutes of failure during the final stage of play on Day 1 to leave the door ajar after spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them to bowl New Zealand out for 235 in the third and final Test of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli was the last wicket to fall as the onus is now on Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant to take the hosts to safe shores on Day 2. 

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test cricket at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test cricket at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai _Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: India's batters Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant during the second day | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India's batters Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test cricket at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai photo gallery_Shubman Gill
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second day | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test cricket at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai photo gallery_ Rishabh Pant
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

