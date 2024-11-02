Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai

India endured 13 minutes of failure during the final stage of play on Day 1 to leave the door ajar after spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them to bowl New Zealand out for 235 in the third and final Test of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli was the last wicket to fall as the onus is now on Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant to take the hosts to safe shores on Day 2.