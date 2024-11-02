India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's batters Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.