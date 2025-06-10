After a tough Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rishabh Pant is showing signs of returning to his best in his favourite format. The Indian team is currently practicing in England ahead of the five-match Test series which will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
India and England are set to play a crucial five-match Test series starting June 21 in Leeds. Pant is expected to be a key feature of the Indian batting line-up as the wicket-keeper batter has shown his ability to steer India out of tricky positions on numerous occasions.
Pant had a poor IPL 2025 but in the last match, he scored a stunning century to signal his return to form. Now in training, he is building on that new-found form.
In a video from the practice session uploaded by ESPNCricinfo, Pant can be seen launching Sundar for a six over mid-wicket. The video clip also showed how the shot tore through the roof of the facility at Beckenham, where the Indian team is currently training ahead of the series.
Training videos also showed an interesting battle between India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill.
Gill really struggled against Bumrah who continued to be at his accurate best as the new India Test captain could at best leave the balls.
Gill, Pant, Bumrah could be seen alongside other members of the Test squad who were also sweating it out at the training session.
The coaching staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, was also seen talking to players.
India vs England Test series 2025 schedule
First Test: June 20-24, Headingley (Leeds)
Second Test: July 2-6, Edgbaston (Birmingham)
Third Test: July 10-14, Lord’s (London)
Fourth Test, July 23-27, Old Trafford (Manchester)
Fifth Test: July 31- August 4, The Oval (London)
India have not been able to win a Test series in England since 2007.