IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: Washington Sundar Leads Charge As India Start Second Test Strongly

Washington Sundar made his mark on his return to the side, posting a seven-wicket haul to frustrate New Zealand on day one of the second Test. (More Cricket News)
India look to have quickly put last week's defeat behind them as they made a statement with a strong start.
Ravichandran Ashwin took the first three wickets (3-64), though Devon Conway's knock of 76 had already pushed the tourists to 138-3 before Sundar (7-59) stepped up to the plate.
Rachin Ravindra's 65 almost got them over the 200 mark, before he was bowled by Sundar, who then proceeded to take the next six wickets, with only Daryl Mitchell (18) and Mitchell Santner (33) hitting double figures as New Zealand were limited to 259 inside 80 overs.
However, India's day at the bat did not get off to a good start as Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck.
They reached stumps at 16-1, and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6 not out) and Shubman Gill (10 not out) will be hoping to kick on when they resume play on Friday.
Data Debrief: Washington in charge
Sundar was not even a part of India's Test squad three days ago, but the choice to bring him in has proven inspired.
It was his maiden Test five-for, and his best figures in first-class cricket, as he dismissed the last of New Zealand's batters within 20 overs.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal only needs to get 17 more runs on day two to become just the second batter to reach 1,000 runs in men's Tests in 2024 after Joe Root (1,300 runs).