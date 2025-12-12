Shelbourne 0-3 Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League: Nketiah Wants To 'Go All The Way' After Continental Victory

Crystal Palace strengthened their push for a top-eight finish in the UEFA Conference League with a 3-0 win over Shelbourne in Dublin. Eddie Nketiah scored and assisted, later declaring his ambition to take Palace “all the way” in the competition

Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Eddie Nketiah reaction
Eddie Nketiah celebrates his goal during the UEFA Conference League match against Shelbourne.
  • Crystal Palace sealed a 3-0 win over Shelbourne in Dublin in the UEFA Conference League

  • Palace struck early when Uche finished from Nketiah’s delivery before the striker doubled the lead

  • Yeremy Pino produced a superb solo goal on 37 minutes as Palace now sit ninth in the league phase

Eddie Nketiah wants to go “all the way” in the Conference League after Crystal Palace edged closer to the top eight with a 3-0 win over Shelbourne.

Christantus Uche opened the scoring for the Eagles after 11 minutes, slotting past Wessel Speel from Nketiah’s centre, before the English striker tapped home from close range after Uche’s initial strike hit the post.

Yeremy Pino then sealed the win in the 37th minute, dribbling past two Shelbourne players before firing the ball into the bottom-left corner.

English sides are now unbeaten across all 28 meetings with Irish sides in European competition (W23 D4); only German sides have faced Cypriot opposition in more such games without a single defeat (53).

Glasner’s side are now ninth in the league phase, just one point off the automatic last 16 spots ahead of their final group match against KuPS on December 18.

And Nketiah, who has now scored four goals in all competitions this season, has his eyes set on Conference League glory.

“Always nice to get on the scoresheet always nice to get a win. We started really strong, but we are just happy to get the three points,” Nketiah told TNT Sports.

“I am blessed, and I thank God for being back on the pitch - grateful to be back out there. Happy to score goals and winning games

“Whether we are playing or on the bench, when we get our time, we all know we can contribute. We have to keep going and keep pushing.

“We have to keep believing. We want to go all the way in this competition.”

