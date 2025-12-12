Marcus Rashford Feels 'At Home' At Barcelona As Man United Loanee Embraces Life In Spain

Marcus Rashford says he feels “at home” at Barcelona after a strong start to his loan spell from Manchester United, contributing six goals and eight assists in 21 games for the Spanish La Liga side

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Marcus Rashford feels at home in Barcelona comments
File photo of Marcus Rashford in action for FC Barcelona.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rashford has made an immediate impact at Barcelona, delivering 6 goals and 8 assists in 21 games

  • Manchester United loanee says he feels no pressure at the club, crediting a welcoming environment

  • His move followed a breakdown in relations with Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

Marcus Rashford feels at home at Barcelona, having made a strong impression for the Blaugrana since arriving on loan from Manchester United.

The 28-year-old fell out with United head coach Ruben Amorim last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Aston Villa, before joining Barca at the start of the current campaign.

He has already impressed, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 21 games, and Rashford couldn’t be more delighted with how life in Spain has treated him so far.

"I don't see anything here as like a pressure. It's just, I'm here to play football," Rashford told BBC Sport.

"It's been amazing. I feel welcome, I feel at home. I've just been enjoying every step of the way."

Rashford scored 138 goals in 426 matches for United after making his debut for the club in February 2016, winning the Europa League, two EFL Cups and two FA Cups.

After some time away, Rashford has also returned to England duty under head coach Thomas Tuchel and is likely to play an important role at the World Cup next year.

Barcelona have an option to sign Rashford for €35m (£30.3m) next June, and the forward is determined to sustain his fine form throughout the season.

Related Content
Related Content

"It's a new language of football," said Rashford.

"I've always been, like many people in the world, an admirer of Spanish football.

"To play for the biggest club in Spain is a huge honour. I'm looking forward to playing more games here, and I'm just doing my best and try to help the team to win."

Barca are four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga after five victories in a row, and Rashford is aware of the winning culture that makes the club one of the most recognisable in the world.

 "It's a club that demands this," he said. "The environment is always pushing us to be the best players we can be, so it's perfect to be in a place like this as a player."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill's Form 'Is A Real Cause Of Concern' - Irfan Pathan

  2. IND vs SA, 2nd T20I : Five Reasons Why India Stumbled Against Proteas In Mullanpur

  3. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

  4. Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims SMAT Super League Hat-Trick To Bounce Back From India T20I Snub

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: 'Can't Rely On Abhishek All Time', Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On IND's Dismal Batting

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal

  3. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  4. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  5. Parents Allege 'Builder-BMC Nexus' As Multiple Marathi Medium Schools Shutdown

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Multiple H-1B Visa Interviews Postponed Amid New Social Media Vetting Rules

  4. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

  5. Mexico Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods, Auto Exports Worth $1 Billion Hit

Latest Stories

  1. Aaromaley OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kishen Das And Sivathmika Rajasekhar Starrer Rom-Com

  2. Karur Stampede: SC Refuses To Alter Order Suspending TN’s Stampede Probes

  3. Zubeen Garg Case: Four Accused Charged With Murder In 3,500 Page SIT Charge Sheet

  4. Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

  5. Punjab Vs Jharkhand Highlights, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: JHK Pull-Off Highest-Ever Chase In SMAT's History

  6. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  8. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal