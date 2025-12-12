Marcus Rashford Feels 'At Home' At Barcelona As Man United Loanee Embraces Life In Spain

Rashford has made an immediate impact at Barcelona, delivering 6 goals and 8 assists in 21 games
Manchester United loanee says he feels no pressure at the club, crediting a welcoming environment
His move followed a breakdown in relations with Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Marcus Rashford feels at home at Barcelona, having made a strong impression for the Blaugrana since arriving on loan from Manchester United.
The 28-year-old fell out with United head coach Ruben Amorim last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Aston Villa, before joining Barca at the start of the current campaign.
He has already impressed, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 21 games, and Rashford couldn’t be more delighted with how life in Spain has treated him so far.
"I don't see anything here as like a pressure. It's just, I'm here to play football," Rashford told BBC Sport.
"It's been amazing. I feel welcome, I feel at home. I've just been enjoying every step of the way."
Rashford scored 138 goals in 426 matches for United after making his debut for the club in February 2016, winning the Europa League, two EFL Cups and two FA Cups.
After some time away, Rashford has also returned to England duty under head coach Thomas Tuchel and is likely to play an important role at the World Cup next year.
Barcelona have an option to sign Rashford for €35m (£30.3m) next June, and the forward is determined to sustain his fine form throughout the season.
"It's a new language of football," said Rashford.
"I've always been, like many people in the world, an admirer of Spanish football.
"To play for the biggest club in Spain is a huge honour. I'm looking forward to playing more games here, and I'm just doing my best and try to help the team to win."
Barca are four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga after five victories in a row, and Rashford is aware of the winning culture that makes the club one of the most recognisable in the world.
"It's a club that demands this," he said. "The environment is always pushing us to be the best players we can be, so it's perfect to be in a place like this as a player."