FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski Scores Hat-trick As Blaugrana Register Victory

Celta Vigo Vs FC Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the matchday 12 fixture at Estadio de Balaídos on Monday, 10 November, as it happened

Tejas Rane
Celta Vigo vs Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski (c) scored two goals for Barca in their match against Celta Vigo. AP/Lalo R. Villar
Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as FC Barcelona moved three points off Real Madrid in the La Liga 2025-26 match on Monday November 10 (IST). Englishman Marcus Rashford bagged two assists as the Blaugrana bounced back from their midweek disappointment. Follow the play-by-play updates from the matchday 12 fixture at Estadio de Balaídos on Monday, 10 November, as it happened
LIVE UPDATES

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Vigo, Spain

  • Stadium: Estadio de Balaídos

  • Date: Monday, November 10

  • Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST

  • Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Starting XIs

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Previous Meeting

These two had met earlier this year in a seven-goal thriller with Raphinha scoring the winner in a 4-3 victory. Could we expect something similar tonight?

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KO

The players have emerged from the tunnel to a light show in Vigo. There was a minute's silence for the hosts' ex manager. Kick-off!

Celta Vigo 0-0 Barcelona 1'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Celta Could Draw Inspiration From Club Brugge

Barca drew a 3-3 game away to Brugge in the UCL and Celta could have seen that match and exploit the Blaugrana's defensive issue.

Celta Vigo 0-0 Barcelona 3'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Great Start From Barca And Earns Them Penalty

Wow, wow! Drama here...............Ball strikes Marcus Alonso's hand and after a brief VAR check, the ref points to the spot. Robert Lewandowski steps up and puts his side 1-0 up.

Celta Vigo 0-1 Barcelona 10'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Goal For Celta

Crazy game this! Barca were involved in a 3-3 draw in midweek and this has the prospect of the same. Marcus Rashford misses a sitter at one end, Sergio Carreira puts his side on level.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 11'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Home Fans Bouncing

Fans behind the Celta Vigo goal are bouncing and in rapturous mood as they look to back their team. Celta are no means out of this game, given Barca's defensive fragilities.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 19'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Missing Pedri

You see how Barca have struggled post Pedri's absence. They lost in the El Clasico and have been up and down in the La Liga. Pedri makes things tick in the midfield and his absence has really hurt the Blaugrana.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 23'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Fluff Their Lines

Celta give away the ball and Lamine Yamal pounces on it with a ball, and Lewandowski tees it up for Dani Olmo who hits it straight to the Radu as Rashford's effort hits the post. So unlucky for Barca.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 25'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: All Possession With Barca

With all the ball in Barca's court, they have unable to break down the Celta defence. The visitors have had their chances but lacked the cutting-edge in front of goal.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 28'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Celta Need To Brave

Hosts need to be brave against Barca, who are playing a high-line. Cameras panned out to a benched Iago Aspas, who could really trouble the Barca defence.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 33'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski Brace

Barca are in front! Marcus Rashford finds the Polish forward and the latter makes no mistake to put his side 2-1 up against Celta. The Englishman has himself on the sheet albeit assist wise.

Celta Vigo 1-2 Barcelona 38'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Borjaaaa!

Borja Iglesias has drawn the hosts level against Barca. Minutes after taking the lead, Celta break the high line and it's Ferran Jutglà who crosses it to Borja, who puts it past the Barca keeper. The visitors are livid with that goal.

Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona 43'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Lamine Yamal Goal

Another goal here before the break as Marcus Rashford whips in a low cross and his deflected pass falls to the feet of Lamine Yamal who shoots it past Radu and makes it 3-2 on the evening.

Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 45+4'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: HT

Barca head into the break with a 3-2 lead over Celta but the hosts are well in this.

Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Second Half Starts

We are back underway as Hansi Flick makes one change - Oscar Mingueza makes way for Javi Rodriguez at the half-time break.

Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 46'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: No Threat Still

We have had five mins start since the interval and it has been fairly quiet. Celta know one good ball in behind the Barca defence and they will look to pounce on it. Visitors have an array of attack and could threaten the Celta defence.

Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 51'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Changes For Hosts

Celta make a change with Bryan Zaragoza coming in for Ferran Jutgla.

Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 58'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Controlled Second Half

Celta are enjoying probably their best spell of possession of the match so far but are lacking that attacking threat. Barca are having a brief possession of the ball but have not troubled Radu.

Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 64'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Aspas Gearing Up

Fans in the stadium noticing that their star forward Iago Aspas is gearing up to come on and potentially save them from the verge of defeat.

Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 66'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Tiring Their Opponent

Barcelona are trying to tire their opponent down. They're having some possession in Celta Vigo's half and the hosts are really not having the best of chances they have had in the first half.

Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 71'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski!

Robert Lewandowski has scored his seventh goal of the La Liga as he bags yet another hat-trick to put his side in command and two goals up in the game. Marcus Rashford assist again!

Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 73'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mood Changed Inside The Stadium

80 minutes and it's Barca who are on top here and unless Celta do something exceptional, the visitors are running away with this.

Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 80'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Five Mins Before Stoppages

Barca keeper has not been kept busy this half as the visitors have come out on the front foot. Celta have had some possession but there has been cutting edge to their play.

Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 85'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Six Mins

Six minutes have been added on for stoppages.

Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 90+1'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Frenkie De Jong Dismissed

Frenkie receives his marching orders and sees his second yellow.

Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 90+4'

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: FT

Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona

Published At:
