FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski Scores Hat-trick As Blaugrana Register Victory

Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Vigo, Spain
Stadium: Estadio de Balaídos
Date: Monday, November 10
Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST
Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Starting XIs
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Previous Meeting
These two had met earlier this year in a seven-goal thriller with Raphinha scoring the winner in a 4-3 victory. Could we expect something similar tonight?
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KO
The players have emerged from the tunnel to a light show in Vigo. There was a minute's silence for the hosts' ex manager. Kick-off!
Celta Vigo 0-0 Barcelona 1'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Celta Could Draw Inspiration From Club Brugge
Barca drew a 3-3 game away to Brugge in the UCL and Celta could have seen that match and exploit the Blaugrana's defensive issue.
Celta Vigo 0-0 Barcelona 3'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Great Start From Barca And Earns Them Penalty
Wow, wow! Drama here...............Ball strikes Marcus Alonso's hand and after a brief VAR check, the ref points to the spot. Robert Lewandowski steps up and puts his side 1-0 up.
Celta Vigo 0-1 Barcelona 10'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Goal For Celta
Crazy game this! Barca were involved in a 3-3 draw in midweek and this has the prospect of the same. Marcus Rashford misses a sitter at one end, Sergio Carreira puts his side on level.
Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 11'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Home Fans Bouncing
Fans behind the Celta Vigo goal are bouncing and in rapturous mood as they look to back their team. Celta are no means out of this game, given Barca's defensive fragilities.
Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 19'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Missing Pedri
You see how Barca have struggled post Pedri's absence. They lost in the El Clasico and have been up and down in the La Liga. Pedri makes things tick in the midfield and his absence has really hurt the Blaugrana.
Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 23'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Fluff Their Lines
Celta give away the ball and Lamine Yamal pounces on it with a ball, and Lewandowski tees it up for Dani Olmo who hits it straight to the Radu as Rashford's effort hits the post. So unlucky for Barca.
Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 25'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: All Possession With Barca
With all the ball in Barca's court, they have unable to break down the Celta defence. The visitors have had their chances but lacked the cutting-edge in front of goal.
Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 28'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Celta Need To Brave
Hosts need to be brave against Barca, who are playing a high-line. Cameras panned out to a benched Iago Aspas, who could really trouble the Barca defence.
Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona 33'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski Brace
Barca are in front! Marcus Rashford finds the Polish forward and the latter makes no mistake to put his side 2-1 up against Celta. The Englishman has himself on the sheet albeit assist wise.
Celta Vigo 1-2 Barcelona 38'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Borjaaaa!
Borja Iglesias has drawn the hosts level against Barca. Minutes after taking the lead, Celta break the high line and it's Ferran Jutglà who crosses it to Borja, who puts it past the Barca keeper. The visitors are livid with that goal.
Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona 43'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Lamine Yamal Goal
Another goal here before the break as Marcus Rashford whips in a low cross and his deflected pass falls to the feet of Lamine Yamal who shoots it past Radu and makes it 3-2 on the evening.
Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 45+4'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: HT
Barca head into the break with a 3-2 lead over Celta but the hosts are well in this.
Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Second Half Starts
We are back underway as Hansi Flick makes one change - Oscar Mingueza makes way for Javi Rodriguez at the half-time break.
Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 46'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: No Threat Still
We have had five mins start since the interval and it has been fairly quiet. Celta know one good ball in behind the Barca defence and they will look to pounce on it. Visitors have an array of attack and could threaten the Celta defence.
Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 51'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Changes For Hosts
Celta make a change with Bryan Zaragoza coming in for Ferran Jutgla.
Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 58'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Controlled Second Half
Celta are enjoying probably their best spell of possession of the match so far but are lacking that attacking threat. Barca are having a brief possession of the ball but have not troubled Radu.
Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 64'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Aspas Gearing Up
Fans in the stadium noticing that their star forward Iago Aspas is gearing up to come on and potentially save them from the verge of defeat.
Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 66'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Tiring Their Opponent
Barcelona are trying to tire their opponent down. They're having some possession in Celta Vigo's half and the hosts are really not having the best of chances they have had in the first half.
Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona 71'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski!
Robert Lewandowski has scored his seventh goal of the La Liga as he bags yet another hat-trick to put his side in command and two goals up in the game. Marcus Rashford assist again!
Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 73'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mood Changed Inside The Stadium
80 minutes and it's Barca who are on top here and unless Celta do something exceptional, the visitors are running away with this.
Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 80'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Five Mins Before Stoppages
Barca keeper has not been kept busy this half as the visitors have come out on the front foot. Celta have had some possession but there has been cutting edge to their play.
Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 85'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Six Mins
Six minutes have been added on for stoppages.
Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 90+1'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Frenkie De Jong Dismissed
Frenkie receives his marching orders and sees his second yellow.
Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona 90+4'
Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: FT
Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona