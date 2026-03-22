Trump Gold Coin Plan For US 250th Anniversary Draws Criticism

Summary of this article
Donald Trump set to feature on a commemorative gold coin, raising questions over rules barring living presidents from appearing on currency.
Democrats, including Jeff Merkley, have criticised the move as contrary to democratic norms.
Donald Trump is set to feature on a commemorative gold coin marking the United States’ 250th anniversary, a move that has raised questions over its legality.
The 24-karat coin, depicting Trump leaning on the Resolute Desk with clenched fists, would mark only the second instance of a sitting US president appearing on a coin.
Previously, Calvin Coolidge appeared on a commemorative coin alongside George Washington in 1926, issued to mark 150 years of American independence.
The US Commission on Fine Arts approved the coin’s design at its March 19 meeting. The coin will be minted once its final specifications are determined.
"As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump," US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement to FOX Business.
US federal law prohibits living presidents from appearing on currency. However, Beach said the commemorative coin would not be part of circulating currency, and that the Treasury Secretary has sole discretion over its design and authorisation.
Democrats have criticised the move, calling it inappropriate and contrary to democratic values.
"Monarchs and dictators put their faces on coins, not leaders of a democracy,” Sen. Jeff Merkley told The Washington Post.
The coin is expected to be part of a wider set of special-edition currencies and medals issued to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence.
Critics have described the initiative as part of broader efforts by Trump to imprint his legacy on Washington. Recent moves include renaming the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and adding his name to the United States Institute of Peace building.
Trump has also proposed changes to the White House grounds, including a visitor screening centre and the demolition of the East Wing to construct a ballroom.
(with PTI inputs)