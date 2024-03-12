Fear, Uncertainty Loom Over Shaheen Bagh Residents A Day After CAA Notification

The locals said they are unhappy with the Centre's decision to notify the CAA after their relentless struggle to fight against the "undemocratic" Act. "Ramadan has started, so most of the residents in the area are busy with preparations. But in our heart, we feel anger and anguish that our struggle (anti-CAA protests during 2019-20) has gone wasted. If it was not for Ramadan, we would have protested again," a resident said on the condition of anonymity.