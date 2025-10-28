Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

While opposition-ruled states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have resisted the National Education Policy and refused to implement the PM SHRI scheme, Kerala’s quiet compliance has surprised many within the Left ecosystem. Even within the CPI(M), there is unease among some leaders over the haste and secrecy with which the state government signed the MoU with the Centre. Several party leaders have privately expressed concern that the move was neither discussed adequately within the party nor aligned with its stated ideological opposition to the NEP.