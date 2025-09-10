‘States Need Compensation To Avoid Fall-Out From GST Restructuring’: Kerala FM

A

In Kerala, we have identified four major sectors—automobiles, insurance, electronics, and cement. From these alone, the annual revenue loss will be about Rs 2,500 crore. If we consider all items together, the overall loss would come to around Rs 8,000–10,000 crore annually. This is particularly serious for Kerala because our GST collections are heavily dependent on high-end products. Nearly 78 per cent of Kerala’s GST revenue comes from products that fall under the 28 per cent and 18 per cent tax slabs. A reduction in these rates directly hits our revenue base.

That is why we are demanding that compensation to states be continued, at least for the time being. And this is not just Kerala’s concern. Even BJP-ruled states quietly share the same apprehension, though they may not voice it publicly. States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, and Jharkhand all joined in a collective representation to the Centre.

Our concern is twofold: first, that the benefits of tax cuts must genuinely reach consumers, and second, that the significant revenue loss to states must be fairly compensated.