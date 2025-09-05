GST Slash On Dairy Products To 5% Set To Boost Affordability, Farmer Incomes: Milky Mist CEO

Under the new tax regime announced on September 3, the GST on ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk and packaged paneer/chhena has been reduced to nil from 5 per cent

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
K Rathnam
K Rathnam
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • GST on packaged dairy products slashed from 12% to 5%; UHT milk and paneer brought to nil.

  • Move to make nutritious dairy foods more affordable and shift consumers to regulated supply chains.

  • Milky Mist CEO says reform will strengthen farmer incomes, organised sector, and public health.

The government’s decision to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on a range of dairy products to 5 per cent will have wide-ranging benefits for consumers and farmers alike, according to K Rathnam, CEO of Tamil Nadu-based Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd.

Calling the move a “catalyst for inclusive growth,” Rathnam said the revised structure would make nutritious, value-added products such as cheese, butter, ghee and paneer more affordable and accessible, while strengthening India’s formal dairy ecosystem.

“With lower GST, more consumers will transition from unregulated supply chains to safe, standardised offerings, benefiting both public health and millions of dairy farmers who form the backbone of the industry,” he said in a statement issued on Friday.

null - null
One Year Of GST: Eat In And Keep The Taxman Away

BY Arindam Mukherjee

The changes are also expected to align with the country’s nutritional goals of making protein and calcium-rich foods affordable in rural and semi-urban markets. Rathnam emphasised that the gains should be reinvested into farmer training, sustainable sourcing, cold chain infrastructure, and product innovation.

Under the new tax regime announced on September 3, the GST on ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk and packaged paneer/chhena has been reduced to nil from 5 per cent, while butter, ghee, dairy spreads, cheese, condensed milk and milk-based beverages will now attract 5 per cent GST, compared to the current 12 per cent, effective September 22, 2025.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

  2. Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa In T20 World Cup Qualifiers

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Abrar Ahmed's Magical Spell Helps PAK Beat Hosts By 31 Runs

  4. Namibia Vs Scotland Highlights, ICC CWC League Two: SCO Beat NAM By 55 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

  4. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova Overpowers Naomi Osaka In Flushing Meadows Thriller

  5. Osaka Vs Anisimova Highlights, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: American Through To The Final At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. K N Tripathi FIR: Former Congress Minister Accused Of Slapping Bodyguards, Hurling Casteist Abuse

  3. Day In Pics: September 04, 2025

  4. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  5. Bihar Bandh Today: NDA Calls Shutdown Over PM Modi Abuse Video, Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  2. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  3. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  4. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  5. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?