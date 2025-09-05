GST Rate Cuts To Cost Govt ₹3,700 Cr, But Boost Growth: SBI Report

According to SBI, as cited in PTI, the weighted average GST rate, which stood at 14.4% in 2017 at the time of GST’s launch, is expected to fall further to 9.5%. The rationalisation has reduced taxes on around 295 essential items, which could lower CPI inflation in that category by 25–30 basis points in FY26, and overall inflation by 65–75 basis points by FY27.