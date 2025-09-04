GST 2.0: Big Relief For Consumers, Big Questions For Businesses And The Government

Analysts also point out that lower GST on intermediate goods may reduce production costs, creating a deflationary effect. But questions remain about transition headaches, revenue implications, and long-term stability.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
GST reduction
Revenue risks are real. Lower GST collections from mass-consumption goods could strain government finances, especially at a time of global headwinds and trade frictions. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Economists see the cuts as a direct push to lift consumption among the poor and middle-income groups.

- Questions remain about transition headaches, revenue implications, and long-term stability after the GST overhaul.

- Whether it can balance revenue stability with economic stimulus will determine if GST 2.0 is remembered as a turning point or just another course correction.

India’s revamp of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) are being hailed as both a growth driver and a challenge in the making. By collapsing the earlier four slabs into two main rates of 5% and 18%, with a steep 40% on luxury and sin goods, the reform promises to simplify compliance and boost consumption ahead of the festive season.

But questions remain about transition headaches, revenue implications, and long-term stability after the GST overhaul.

Some Optimism

Economists see the cuts as a direct push to lift consumption among the poor and middle-income groups. Essentials, small appliances, personal care items, and entry-level automobiles are now cheaper, while life and health insurance have been made GST-free. Dr. Rumki Majumdar of Deloitte India said these changes could “stimulate demand more effectively than income tax or corporate tax cuts” and even boost GDP growth by nearly a full percentage point.

Analysts also point out that lower GST on intermediate goods may reduce production costs, creating a deflationary effect and giving the Reserve Bank of India more room for monetary easing. As Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities noted, “Combined with income tax rebates and moderating inflation, these reforms provide multiple stimuli for consumption and growth.”

Related Content
Related Content
Representational Image - File photo
Kerala Faces Annual Revenue Loss After GST Rate Cuts, Says Finance Minister: 'States Need Compensation'

BY Outlook News Desk

Concerns

Yet, not everyone is convinced that the benefits will be seamless. Experts warn that:

Revenue risks are real. Lower GST collections from mass-consumption goods could strain government finances, especially at a time of global headwinds and trade frictions. Majumdar argued that higher corporate profits may offset this, but that outcome depends on businesses passing benefits efficiently into the economy.

Implementation hurdles loom large. Amit Baid of BTG Advaya cautioned that migration of product classifications, treatment of input tax credits, and transition provisions could become “practical hurdles in the short term.” Smaller firms, in particular, may struggle with the changeover.

Compliance still a burden. While rates have been rationalised, MSMEs and e-commerce players continue to face challenges in registration, refunds, and TCS/TDS rules. The GST Appellate Tribunal is finally set to begin functioning, but its effectiveness in reducing disputes remains to be tested.

Sin goods burdened, but demand may persist. The 40% slab on cigarettes, pan masala, and sugary drinks is designed to curb consumption, but given the inelastic nature of these products, experts warn that black-market risks and revenue leakage could rise.

A Watershed Or A Work In Progress?

The reforms have been described as a “watershed moment” in India’s indirect tax regime. The hope is that cheaper essentials will boost household spending and set off a virtuous cycle of demand, investment, and job creation. But with state governments dependent on GST revenues, and businesses adjusting to new compliance requirements, the transition may prove bumpy.

As Karthik Mani of BDO India pointed out, “The changes go beyond rate rationalisation. But smooth execution, from registrations to refunds, will decide whether GST 2.0 lives up to its promise.”

For now, the overhaul signals intent: a push for simplicity, inclusivity, and growth. Whether it can balance revenue stability with economic stimulus will determine if GST 2.0 is remembered as a turning point or just another course correction.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Live Score, Day 1 Blog: Anshul Kamboj Provides 2nd Breakthrough For North Zone

  3. Shreyas Iyer Returns In Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: West Zone Vs Central Zone Clash Begins In Bengaluru

  4. England Vs South Africa ODIs: Eoin Morgan Urges ENG To Include Sam Curran

  5. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  3. Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

  4. IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

  5. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  3. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  4. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  5. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

  2. Two Security Personnel Killed, One Injured In Jharkhand Encounter With Maoists

  3. Congress Claims GST Overhaul As ‘GST 1.5’, Says Wait For 'True GST 2.0' Continues

  4. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  5. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  6. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  7. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  8. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide