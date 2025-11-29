Nagar Panchayat Chief Arrested For Rs 111 Crore Fraud Attempt

The incident unfolded at the SBI branch in Vikramgad, a tribal-dominated tehsil in Palghar about 100 km north of Mumbai, when Padwale presented a stack of seemingly authentic documents claiming urgent funds for infrastructure works under the panchayat's purview. However, cross-checks revealed mismatched signatures on resolutions purportedly approved by the Nagar Panchayat body and irregularities in the account details, prompting the bank to alert the police. Padwale, who has held the president's post since 2022, was apprehended at the scene, with an accomplice booked in absentia for aiding the forgery.