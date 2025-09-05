Sitharaman Defends Russian Oil Imports, Hits Out at Congress on GST

The Indian Express reported that as long as the oil is not subject to sanctions, the Indian government has continuously insisted that the nation will purchase its oil from whichever supplier offers the greatest price. Russian oil is not subject to any sanctions; instead, it is subject to a price cap set by the United States and its allies, which is applicable if the oil is transported using Western shipping and insurance companies. Public sector refiners in India have declared that they have not heard from the government on the matter and that they will keep purchasing Russian oil as long as it is still profitable and sustainable.