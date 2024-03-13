In Pics: Protests In Nepal Over Restoration Of Monarchy

Supporters light candles before pictures of former king Gyanendra and former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Shah in Kathmandu.
A policeman stands guard at Nepal's former king's Narayanhiti Palace which is currently a museum in Kathmandu.
A crow sits on the statue of Nepal's late king Birendra Bir Bikram Shah in Kathmandu.
Posters wishing happy birthday to former king Gyanendra and former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Shah are seen on a street side wall in Kathmandu.
Supporters chant slogans hailing former king Gyanendra and former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi in Kathmandu.