In Pics: Protests In Nepal Over Restoration Of Monarchy

The royalist groups and supporters of former King Gyanendra in Nepal are protesting over the restoration of the monarchy and the nation’s former status as a Hindu state.

March 13, 2024
Nepal Monarchy protests | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Supporters light candles before pictures of former king Gyanendra and former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Shah in Kathmandu.

Nepal Monarchy protests | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Supporters light candles before photographs of former king Gyanendra and former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Shah in Kathmandu.

Nepal Monarchy protests | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
A policeman stands guard at Nepal's former king's Narayanhiti Palace which is currently a museum in Kathmandu.

Nepal Monarchy protests | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
A crow sits on the statue of Nepal's late king Birendra Bir Bikram Shah in Kathmandu.

Nepal Monarchy protests | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Posters wishing happy birthday to former king Gyanendra and former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Shah are seen on a street side wall in Kathmandu. 

Nepal Monarchy protests | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Supporters chant slogans hailing former king Gyanendra and former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi in Kathmandu.

