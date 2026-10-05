Flydubai Co-Pilot Was Once Barred From Flying Over ‘Extremist’ Views: How Did He Pass Security Checks?

Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, was serving as co-pilot on Flight FZ1073 when the September 30 incident occurred during its journey to Israel. The flight was carrying 182 people. The UAE has described the incident as an attempted “terrorist” operation. Al-Hammami allegedly attacked the Indian captain with the aircraft’s emergency axe and attempted to take control before the captain opened the cockpit door and passengers and others helped subdue him.