Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300

The heavy rains caused rivers and mud to crash through villages in the provinces of northern Afghanistan such as Baghlan, Takhar and Badakhshan.

Afghanistan declared a state of emergency after devastating flash floods struck the northern part of the country. As per the United Nations, over 300 people have died due to the floods across the region.

As per UN International Organisation for Migration and World Food Agency, over 300 people died in Baghlan alone. Furthermore, over 1,000 home were also destroyed due to the flash flood

However, as per the official count issued by the Taliban on Saturday, over 150 have died and around 138 were injured in the floods.

As per Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban government, the provinces of Baghlan, Badakshan, central Ghor and western Herat were also severely impacted due to the floods and that the "extensive devastation resulted in significant financial losses".

As Afghanistan continues to battle with erratic weather, Taliban's Ministry of Defence deployed the air force to move the injured people to hospitals and evacuate those in the affected regions.

"By announcing the state of emergency in [affected] areas, the Ministry of National Defense has started distributing food, medicine and first aid to the impacted people,” read the official statement issued by the Taliban government.

Afghanistan witnessed flash floods last month as well in which 50 people were killed due to the heavy rainfall and intense floods.

