Colombian Capital Bogota To Ration Water As Reservoirs Dry Amid El Nino | In Pics

Bogota will begin water rationing this week due to droughts caused by the El Niño weather pattern. The restrictions will extend to 11 nearby municipalities, impacting around 9 million people. El Niño arrived in Colombia in late 2023, bringing high temperatures and droughts, leading to widespread forest fires and historically low reservoir levels.

Colombia El Niño weather phenomenon | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

The water level is low at the San Rafael reservoir, a source of drinking water for Bogota, due to the El Niño weather phenomenon in La Calera on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia. Mayor Carlos Galan announced that water rationing measures for the capital will begin due to the low water level.

Colombia El Niño weather phenomenon | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
A water level marker stands in the San Rafael reservoir, a source of drinking water for Bogota and low due to the El Niño weather phenomenon, in La Calera, on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia El Niño weather phenomenon | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
A worker of Bogota's water company monitors the level of the San Rafael reservoir, a source of drinking water for Bogota that is low due to the El Niño weather phenomenon, in La Calera on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia El Niño weather phenomenon | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
A worker of Bogota's water company monitors the level of the San Rafael reservoir, a source of drinking water for Bogota that is low due to the El Niño weather phenomenon, in La Calera on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia El Niño weather phenomenon | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Water level markers stand in the San Rafael reservoir, a source of drinking water for Bogota that is low due to the El Niño weather phenomenon, in La Calera on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia El Niño weather phenomenon | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
The water treatment plant at the San Rafael reservoir, which is a source of drinking water for Bogota and is low due to the El Niño weather phenomenon, in La Calera on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia El Niño weather phenomenon | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
The water level is low at the San Rafael reservoir, a source of drinking water for Bogota, due to the El Niño weather phenomenon in La Calera on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia.

