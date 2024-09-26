National

Climate Crisis: Study Says One In Every Two El Nino Events Likely To Become Extreme by 2050 | What Does That Mean

From scorching heatwaves during summer to extended monsoons, the weather patterns of the Indian subcontinent have been largely affected by the shifts in climate scenario. The 2023-24 El Nino has been held accountable for breaking temperature records for 12 straight months, starting June last year. The climate driver is also thought to have played a pivotal role in this summer's record-breaking temperatures registered across India, especially in the north.