ED Restitutes ₹32,688 Crore: How India’s Financial Crime Watchdog Is Returning Money to Victims

It’s no secret that the public perception of the ED as an institution is that of a law-enforcement agency that operates far away from their everyday lives, going after political bigwigs and business czars in cases that often take a long time to unravel. In the past few years, the agency has been putting in an effort to change that image by not just focussing on busting frauds and freezing illicit wealth, but also getting dues back to the victims. It wants to be the Robin Hood of the town.