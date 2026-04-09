Govt’s Backing of Hindu Cultural Practices Faces Backlash in Kashmir

Noorudin Dar, 45, an auto driver and a local resident, says that the mosque’s closure was part of the policies of the government to “punish Muslims.” “BJP knows that Muslims don’t vote for them, and their politics is all about the promotion of Hindu practices, and that is what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir too,” he says. “Last time, the Jamia Masjid was closed on the night of Shab-e-Qadr, and we had to perform the prayers in our homes,” adds Noorudin.