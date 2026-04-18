Zayn Malik Hospitalised On Konnakol Release Day, Singer Shares He Is 'Unexpectedly Recovering'

Summary of this article
Zayn Malik has been hospitalised after suffering a health scare.
The 33-year-old singer was hospitalised on the Konnakol release day.
Sharing health update from hospital, Malik said he is "unexpectedly recovering".
Singer Zayn Malik revealed that he was hospitalised on the release of his new album Konnakol on April 17. The pop star shared his health update from the hospital, saying he is "unexpectedly recovering".
Zayn Malik health update
The Dusk Till Dawn singer shared the news on his Instagram stories with a picture of himself in a hospital outfit, lying in bed.
In his note for his fans, Malik wrote, “Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always — been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering.”
“Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding,” he added.
He also thanked “the incredible hospital staff”, including “Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin.” The singer didn't reveal the reason for his hospitalisation.
After Malik’s hospitalisation, his official fan account confirmed that several stops to celebrate the album's release at record stores across the East Coast were cancelled.
Earlier this week, the former One Direction star postponed a special fan event scheduled for April 13 at London’s Circuit, Kingston. The event would have featured Q&A with Malik and “exclusive footage,” according to Banquet Record’s website.
Addressing the fans, he shared a message via Banquet Records saying, “I’m really sorry but unfortunately I am sick and I won’t be able to make it to the UK this week as planned,” he wrote.
The event has been postponed until May 21.
Zayn Malik's fifth studio album, Konnakol, with a 15-track project, was released via Mercury Records.