Modi Highlights India's Economic Rise, Tech Progress During Paris Diaspora Event

PM Modi highlights India’s economic transformation and technological progress in Paris.
India-France partnership expands across defence, AI, space and energy.
Modi says India-UK trade agreement will boost jobs and exports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted India’s economic transformation, technological progress and growing global partnerships while addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Paris during his visit to France.
Speaking to a gathering of Indians from different parts of the country, Modi said the community had played an important role in strengthening ties between India and France.
“I bring to you the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said, thanking the diaspora for the welcome and describing them as a key pillar of the India-France relationship.
Reflecting on his 12 years in office, Modi said India had witnessed significant economic and social changes during the period. He said the country’s GDP had doubled, while the number of airports, universities and highways had also increased substantially.
The Prime Minister said India had emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, driven by rapid industrial expansion and rising exports. He noted that India is now the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and said millions of people had been lifted out of poverty over the past decade.
Modi also highlighted India’s ambitions in science, technology and clean energy. Referring to the Chandrayaan lunar mission, he said the country was now preparing for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and was moving towards establishing its own space station.
He said India was making major investments in green hydrogen and advanced nuclear energy, citing progress in the country’s fast breeder reactor programme.
“The world is watching. India is not just preparing for the future, India is shaping the future,” Modi said.
On global economic cooperation, he said trust had become as important as trade in international relations. Countries were increasingly seeking reliable supply chains and stable long-term partners, he said, adding that India was positioning itself as a trusted global partner.
Referring to discussions at the recent G7 summit, Modi stressed the need for inclusive global governance and stronger partnerships with countries in the Global South.
He also highlighted growing economic ties between India and France and noted that India had signed several free trade agreements in recent years. Modi said the India–UK trade agreement would come into force next month and would create new opportunities for farmers, workers and businesses.
On bilateral relations, Modi said India and France had elevated their ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership and were expanding cooperation across defence, space, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and high-speed rail.
He also announced that India and France would jointly launch the TRISHNA satellite next year, describing it as an important project for global food and water security.
[With agency inputs]