TN Water Resources Department To Move Groundwater Extraction NOC Process Online

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department to make groundwater extraction NOC process fully online to ensure transparency and faster approvals.
The move aims to reduce delays, curb irregularities, and create a centralised database for better monitoring of groundwater extraction.
Expected to benefit farmers, industries, and individuals while helping address the state’s growing groundwater depletion crisis.
The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department has announced that the process for obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for groundwater extraction will soon be made fully online.
The new initiative is expected to streamline applications for borewells, tube wells, and other groundwater extraction activities across the state. Currently, applicants have to visit government offices, submit physical documents, and undergo a lengthy verification process. Once the online system is implemented, applicants will be able to submit applications, upload required documents, track status, and receive approvals through a dedicated portal.
Officials said the move is aimed at bringing greater transparency, reducing corruption, and minimising delays in granting NOCs. The department has been facing criticism over delays and alleged irregularities in granting permissions for groundwater extraction, especially in water-stressed districts.
The online system will also help the government maintain a centralised database of all groundwater extraction points, enabling better monitoring of groundwater levels and preventing over-exploitation. Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a steady decline in groundwater levels in several districts due to excessive extraction for agriculture, industrial, and domestic use.
Water Resources Minister stated that the digital platform will be user-friendly and accessible to farmers, industries, and individuals. “This reform will ensure that every application is processed on merit and in a time-bound manner,” he added.
Environmentalists and water conservation experts have welcomed the decision but cautioned that a robust monitoring mechanism must be put in place to prevent misuse. They emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of regulations in over-exploited blocks.
The department is expected to launch the online NOC portal within the next two to three months after completing necessary technical preparations and training of officials.
This digital initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu government’s broader efforts to modernise governance and promote sustainable water resource management in the state.T