Why Ex-NSD Director Anuradha Kapur Says Actors Are Not Abandoning Theatre For Films

A major thrust area during her term as the Director was to ensure that students from across the country, even those whose mother language was not Hindi, should enroll. “I am content that when I was heading it, several students from the northeast including Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland joined the School. What was important for me was the fact that across languages and cultures, students were getting together and acquainting each other about their respective cultures, and also learning from one another,” smiled Kapur who has taught at several institutions in India and abroad, and was a Fellow at the Freie Universitat, Berlin in 2016–2017. Kapur also executed the Extension Programme, the brainchild of former NSD Director (late) B. V. Karanth. “He always wanted the School to go to the student who cannot reach NSD. I focussed on the northeast, which also led to the starting of the second chapter of the NSD.”