Allan Saint-Maximin Leaves Club America After Racist Incident Involving His Children

FILE - Fenerbahce's Allan Saint-Maximin, right, challenges for the ball with AZ Alkmaar's Alexandre Penetra during the Europa League soccer match between AZ Alkmaar and Fenerbahce at the AFAS stadium, in Alkmaar, Netherlands, Nov. 7, 2024 (AP Photo/Maurice van Steen, File)
  • Allan Saint-Maximin left Club América after a racist incident targeting his children

  • The winger said he can handle abuse himself but will not tolerate attacks on his family

  • Coach André Jardine condemned the incident and called for stronger action against racism

Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin's spell with Club America in Mexico’s top-flight has ended abruptly after a racist incident involving his children, the club announced on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Saint-Maximin played just 16 league matches, nine of them as a starter and was in the first of a two-year contract that he signed last August.

“The problem is not the color of skin, it’s the color of thoughts. I am being attacked, that’s not a problem. I have grown up, I have learned to fight against attacks. But there is one thing I will never tolerate, and that is attacks on my children,” wrote Maxin on his social media accounts on Thursday.

Neither the player or Club America went onto specifics about the incident.

Saint-Maximin moved to Mexico after a one-year stint with Turkey’s Fenerbahce where he played on loan from Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli. He traveled alongside his wife and his three children: two daughters named Lyana and Ninhia, and a son named Dayde.

"It’s regrettable that an act of racism occurred against his daughters, something that had already happened more than once. It was something he wouldn’t tolerate, and we condemn it,” said Club América's coach André Jardine on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, he went through that, and now we must demand action against racism because there is no place for it in the world.”

America announced the move after securing a 2-0 win over Necaxa in the fourth round of the Clausura tournament. Saint-Maximin was not with the team for the match.

Jardine, who led Brazil to the gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games, added that besides racism, the French player struggled to adapt to Mexico City.

“He’s a fantastic player who was doing well, he has the level for any league in the world, but it was a big change for him to come from Europe to Mexico,” added the coach. “There are things that weigh on him: his family, the food, his habits, and the way of life.”

Saint-Maximin, a former France youth international, debuted with Saint-Etienne in his home country, moved to Monaco and Nice, and in 2019 to Newcastle in the English Premier League, where he spent four seasons. He scored 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but struggled with injuries.

