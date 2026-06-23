Delhi Premier League: Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana Headline Season 3; Auction To Take Place On July 1

Delhi Premier League will feature prominent names like Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana for its third season
The player auction ahead of the new season will take place on July 1
The previous edition witnessed West Delhi Lions, captained by Nitish Rana, claim their maiden DPL title
The third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will be held from July 31 to August 30, it was announced on Tuesday.
The player auction ahead of the new season will take place on July 1.
The previous edition witnessed West Delhi Lions, captained by Nitish Rana, claim their maiden DPL title.
Several prominent cricketers will feature in the upcoming season, including India internationals Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav among others.
The women's competition is expected to feature leading players such as Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Soni Yadav and Ayushi Soni.
"Year on year, the Delhi Premier League has continued to get better and the quality of cricket on display has reflected the depth of talent that exists in Delhi.
"The league has quickly become an important part of our cricketing calendar and has generated tremendous interest among players and supporters alike," DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said in a statement.