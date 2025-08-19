Narayanan: ISRO Designing 40-Storey Launcher For 75 Tonne Payloads

At Osmania University’s convocation, Narayanan outlined ISRO’s upcoming projects, including the N1 rocket, a Venus mission, and plans for a 52-tonne space station by 2035.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dr V Narayanan New ISRO Chief
Dr V Narayanan Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan announced plans for a 40-storey next-generation rocket capable of placing 75,000 kg in low earth orbit.

  • Upcoming projects include the N1 rocket, NAVIC satellite, GSAT-7R for the Navy, and a Venus Orbiter mission.

  • By 2035, ISRO aims to build a 52-tonne space station, tripling the number of Indian satellites in orbit within the next few years.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that the space agency has been working on a 40-storey high rocket to place a 75,000 kg payload in low Earth orbit.

According to PTI, while delivering the convocation address of Osmania University on Tuesday, Narayanan said this year, the space agency has lined up with projects such as the NAVIC (Navigation with India Constellation system) satellite and the N1 rocket, besides placing a 6,500 kg communication satellite of the USA into orbit using Indian rockets.

He said by 2035, a 52-tonne mass space station is going to be built, even as ISRO is working on the Venus Orbiter mission.

"Right now, we are working on a next-generation launcher. You know, what is the capacity of the rocket? The first launcher, (Dr APJ) Abdul Kalam ji, which he built, was a 17-tonne lift-off mass, capable of placing 35 kg in low earth orbit. Today, we are conceiving a rocket to place 75,000 kg in low Earth orbit. The rocket is of a 40-storey building height," he said.

He added that, among other things, ISRO has scheduled the launch of the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, an Indian military communication satellite created especially for the Indian Navy to replace the current GSAT-7 (Rukmini) satellite, this year.

According to Narayanan, India currently has 55 satellites in orbit, and in the next three to four years, that number will triple.

"The original project was scheduled for June 11," he stated, recounting the circumstances leading up to astronaut Subhashnu Shukla's successful flight to and return from the International Space Station. However, it was rescheduled for June 25, a day before a crew under his leadership discovered a rocket leak.

"And with that, if the rocket had taken off, it would have been a catastrophic failure. Based on the insistence of Indians, the Indian education system, and the training of ISRO, the rocket was corrected. Today we have accomplished a safe mission, not only Subashanhu Shukla, but along with him three more international astronauts," he said as per PTI reports.

Narayanan explained the domestic space voyage and stated that India is now able to compete with other advanced space-faring countries. He asserts that India has launched more than 4,000 rockets to date.

With the help of other nations, India launched its first satellite, Aryabhatta, in 1975. Since then, up to 133 different kinds of satellites have been launched, including the 6,000-kilogram GSAT-11 satellite that is currently in orbit, he said.

India is the only nation to date to complete the Mars orbiter mission on its first try, whereas none of the developed nations were able to do so. It also boasts the best camera on the moon, with a resolution of 32 centimetres.

"ISRO is the first organisation and India is the first country which successfully placed 104 satellites using a single rocket in the first attempt. And we made history. And today, we have built the Aditya L1 satellite to study the sun," Narayanan said.

It has brought 20 terabits of data in addition to analysing the sun. He stated that India is one of just four nations with the capacity to construct a satellite for solar research.

At the convocation, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma awarded Narayanan the honorary Doctor of Science degree in recognition of his significant contributions to India's space program.

Later, Narayanan told reporters on the event's sidelines that Shubhanshu Shukla had returned safely (after spending 20 days in space).

His (Shubhanshu's) experience is going to feed India's Gaganyaan programme, he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that India needs to build a pool of 40-50 astronauts ready to lead future space missions, Narayanan said, "In the future it will happen. Whatever the prime minister has said, it will happen".

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks