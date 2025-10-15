A Scientist And Statesman: Remembering Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

Known for his quiet dignity and effortless rapport with the country’s youth, Kalam’s career began at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). At these institutes, he steered projects regarding long-range rockets and missiles. Kalam played a key role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests . This point of pride also invited criticism when later commentators questioned the programme, saying the whole endeavour was rushed and the results were overstated.