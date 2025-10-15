A Scientist And Statesman: Remembering Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

A scientist with ISRO and DRDO, Kalam was key in the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.
Kalam had an effortless rapport with young people, which he used to promote science studies.
A simple man from a fishing island of Rameswaram, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam went on to become one of India’s most recognisable scientists and statesmen. Known as the Missile Manm Kalam was India’s 11thpresident.
Known for his quiet dignity and effortless rapport with the country’s youth, Kalam’s began at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). At these institutes, he steered projects regarding long-range rockets and missiles. Kalam played a key role in the . This point of pride also invited criticism when later commentators questioned the programme, saying the whole endeavour was rushed and the results were overstated.
Four years later, Kalam had cross-party backing in his election as India’s President. During his time in office, he toured schools, wrote and sold millions of copies of his books which and encouraged young Indians to aspire for a new “India 2020”.
After his term ended, Kalam went back to school—teaching the youth with which he had built a strong connection.
One of Kalam’s most controversial moves as president was how he handled . Records and later reportage show he only disposed of two out of nearly 28 cases that crossed his desk. Records show he sent back dozens of files to the home ministry for further consideration.
Kalam died while giving a lecture in Shillong in 2015.He’s remembered as an accomplished scientist and a public figure whose virtues sometimes sat alongside institutional choices and controversies that deserve sober scrutiny.