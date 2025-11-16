ISRO Targets Seven More Launches This Financial Year

ISRO chief V Narayanan said the agency is preparing for a rapid expansion phase and plans seven additional launches before the end of the financial year.
A major milestone will be the launch of the first PSLV manufactured entirely by Indian industry.
ISRO is preparing for an active period, with seven additional missions planned for the remainder of the financial year, while India’s first human spaceflight continues to be slated for 2027, chairman V Narayanan said.
In an interview with PTI, he noted that Indian Space Research Organisation is entering a stage of significant expansion across science, technology, and industrial capability.
Narayanan said ISRO is aiming to carry out seven more launches before the financial year closes, which will include a commercial communication satellite along with several PSLV and GSLV missions.