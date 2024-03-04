Art & Entertainment

‘The Batman’ Actor Paul Dano Says Superhero Fatigue Can Lead To Better Comic Book Movies

Actor Paul Dano, who played the Riddler in 'The Batman', has talked about superhero fatigue and said it can lead to better films or alternative stories.

I
IANS
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Entertainment Weekly
Paul Dano Photo: Entertainment Weekly
info_icon

Actor Paul Dano, who played the Riddler in 'The Batman', has talked about superhero fatigue and said it can lead to better films or alternative stories.

The actor has spoken after ‘The Flash’, ‘The Marvels’, and the latest release ‘Madame Web’, received a lukewarm response at the box-office, reported by deadline.com.

“It’s an interesting moment where everybody has to go like, ‘OK - what now?’ Hopefully from that, somebody either breathes new life into (comic book movies), or something else blossoms which is not superheroes,” Dano told The Independent.

“I’m sure there will still be some good ones yet to come, but I think it’s kind of a welcome moment,” he added. Dano continued: “It’s a larger thing, too. As soon as the word ‘content’ came into what we do -- meaning making movies or TV -- it meant quantity over quality, which I think was a big misstep. And I certainly don’t need that as a viewer or as an artist.”

He shared why ‘The Batman’ by Matt Reeves, despite being a superhero film, was accepted.

“There are enough comic book movies where you just know what you’re gonna get. Reading the script for 'The Batman', you knew it was a real film. Every sentence… that’s just (writer/director) Matt Reeves,” he said.

Actor Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘The Batman’ sequel is slated to release on October 3, 2025.

Tags

The Batman

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement